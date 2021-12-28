The Ohio State marching band is known for its incredible halftime performances during its home football games but on Tuesday is got acknowledged by a surprise fan.

The Buckeyes band put together a remarkable tribute to the 80s classic movie Top Gun on Nov. 13 during halftime against Purdue and the star of the movie, Tom Cruise, decided to write the group a letter.

“Dear band, the Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance, thank you so much,” Cruise wrote. “I'd love for you all to be my guest for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise.”

Once the band realized who wrote the letter, the group collectively yelled in surprise. Top Gun: Maverick, is a sequel to Top Gun and is scheduled to release in May. Cruise is reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

In the original tribute, the band forms a fighter jet, two people playing volleyball, the words “Top Gun” and Mitchell's signature black sunglasses.

