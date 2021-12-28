Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Cruise Has Message for Ohio State Band After 'Top Gun' Tribute

Author:

The Ohio State marching band is known for its incredible halftime performances during its home football games but on Tuesday is got acknowledged by a surprise fan. 

The Buckeyes band put together a remarkable tribute to the 80s classic movie Top Gun on Nov. 13 during halftime against Purdue and the star of the movie, Tom Cruise, decided to write the group a letter. 

“Dear band, the Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance, thank you so much,” Cruise wrote. “I'd love for you all to be my guest for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise.”

SI Recommends

Once the band realized who wrote the letter, the group collectively yelled in surprise. Top Gun: Maverick, is a sequel to Top Gun and is scheduled to release in May. Cruise is reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. 

In the original tribute, the band forms a fighter jet, two people playing volleyball, the words “Top Gun” and Mitchell's signature black sunglasses. 

More Extra Mustard: 

For more news on the Ohio State Buckeyes, head over to Buckeyes Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

sec logo
College Football

SEC Football Starts ’21 Bowl Season With Three Losses

The Power 5 conference has suffered three losses against Group of Five schools.

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Chip Kelly and UCLA football players on the sideline.
College Football

Tuesday’s UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl Is Off

The game, set for a Tuesday night kickoff, is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bruins program.

Jerry Jones signs an autograph.
NFL

Jerry Jones Jokingly Says He Wants to Keep Washington's Benches on Sideline

Dallas blew out Washington on Sunday, despite the Football Team bringing in their benches.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3.
Play
Betting

2021 College Football Playoff Betting Preview: Michigan vs. Georgia

Betting insight and analysis for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup featuring No. 2 Michigan battling No. 3 Georgia.

tom-brady1
NFL

Tom Brady Shares NFL's Response to His Angry Tablet Toss

The reigning Super Bowl MVP said he heard from the NFL about his viral moment.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Shorten Quarantine Time to Five Days

The CDC announced that asymptomatic people who tested positive for the virus would only need to quarantine for five days.

Tony Kahn
Wrestling

AEW’s Tony Khan Looks Forward to Breaking New Ground in 2022

He reflects on 2021 and discusses his plans for next year as the brand emerges as pro wrestling’s premier destination.