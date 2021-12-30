The Duke’s Mayo Bowl paid off the promise of a mayo bath for the winning head coach. After leading South Carolina to a 38–21 win over North Carolina in Charlotte, Shane Beamer got more than what he bargained for with a dousing from a cooler full of mayonnaise.

After the postgame ceremony at midfield, Beamer went into the tunnel, where Duke’s mayonnaise was dumped in a ceremonious fashion. It wasn't perfect execution, though.

Apparently over four gallons of mayo is heavier than the two Duke’s representatives anticipated, and as they went to pour it on the Gamecocks coach, they clunked him on the back of the head, proceeding to pour the condiment all down his back before getting some on his head.

“I got hammered in the back of the head from the cooler, and then came the mayo,” Beamer said after the unique celebration, via the Associated Press. “I may have a concussion. It was awful.”

Beamer wasn't the only one who had that thought after watching the pour.

The mayo bath caps what is an extremely strong first season for Beamer at South Carolina. After going just 2–8 in 2020, the Gamecocks finished the year 7–6 with wins over Florida, Auburn, and North Carolina in the last two months.

