Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Many CFB Fans Worried About Blow to Shane Beamer’s Head During Mayo Bath

Author:

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl paid off the promise of a mayo bath for the winning head coach. After leading South Carolina to a 38–21 win over North Carolina in Charlotte, Shane Beamer got more than what he bargained for with a dousing from a cooler full of mayonnaise.

After the postgame ceremony at midfield, Beamer went into the tunnel, where Duke’s mayonnaise was dumped in a ceremonious fashion. It wasn't perfect execution, though. 

Apparently over four gallons of mayo is heavier than the two Duke’s representatives anticipated, and as they went to pour it on the Gamecocks coach, they clunked him on the back of the head, proceeding to pour the condiment all down his back before getting some on his head. 

SI Recommends

“I got hammered in the back of the head from the cooler, and then came the mayo,” Beamer said after the unique celebration, via the Associated Press. “I may have a concussion. It was awful.”

Beamer wasn't the only one who had that thought after watching the pour.

The mayo bath caps what is an extremely strong first season for Beamer at South Carolina. After going just 2–8 in 2020, the Gamecocks finished the year 7–6 with wins over Florida, Auburn, and North Carolina in the last two months.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Trentyn Flowers
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Trentyn Flowers a Hot Commodity

Flowers is picking up interest from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga and more.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Two of the game's best, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, square off in Week 17.

QB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.

kennedy-brooks-oklahoma
College Football

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks to Enter NFL Draft

The Sooners’ star running back is taking his talents to the NFL.

TE_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert is primed for another big game against Washington.

Michigan fans flood the field after the Wolverines beat Ohio State
Play
College Football

Michigan Football’s Breakthrough Extends to Its Young Fans

A current UM student explains why the 2021 season has been extra satisfying as the Wolverines get ready for Georgia.

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Wife's Post About Death Threats

Emily Mayfield said fans have sent death threats to the Browns QB during the 2021 season.