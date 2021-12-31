Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Desmond Ridder Struggles to Get Ball Over Alabama’s Defensive Line in Cotton Bowl

Author:

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has torched opposing defenses throughout his impressive college career. The Alabama defense that he is facing in Friday’s Cotton Bowl has given him fits all day.

Ridder, who is listed at 6’4”, has plenty of height for a quarterback at any level. But Alabama regularly fields one of the best fronts in college football, and the defensive line has put in work, aiding the team to a large lead. 

Ridder has had numerous passes batted down on the day, with senior Phidarian Mathis doing a lot of the damage. Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson notes that it appears that Mathis may have Ridder’s timing down to a T. 

Mathis and his Crimson Tide teammates timing out Ridder’s throws is a sign of fantastic preparation, which should come as no surprise from a Nick Saban-coached defense.

Ridder entered the night completing 65.9% of his throws for 3,190 yards (nine yards per attempt), 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 361 yards and six rushing touchdowns,

Against Alabama, he is just 17-of-32 for 144 yards with just a few minutes to play, and has done no damage on the ground.

