December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Ric Flair Has Message for Kirby Smart, Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in College Football Playoff

Author:

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?

Well, for one, he has a friendship with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. But that doesn't appear to be the sole reason. Flair took to Twitter on Friday morning to call out Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for—as he claims—not shaking his hand when he was standing next to former Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker in Athens. He clearly feels disrespected by the incident.

Flair posted a photo of himself wearing a Michigan jersey. He said that Harbaugh has been shaking his hand since 1989.

It's unclear when said incident occurred, but it clearly had an impact on Flair. It'll be interesting to see if Smart ever addresses it in the future.

That said, Smart doesn't need Flair's support Friday night. Instead, he needs to figure out how to stop Michigan's running game and control time of possession.

At the moment, Georgia is favored by just over a touchdown, so Flair is rooting for the underdog. However, Michigan has proven all season long that it's been up for the challenge, notably against Ohio State. It could take another mammoth effort to take down one of the SEC's best.

Whichever team wins will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Alabama and Cincinnati. The national title game will be played Monday, January 10.

