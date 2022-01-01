Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Watch: Georgia Fans Chant ‘S-E-C’ After Bulldogs, Alabama Prevail in CFP Semis

Author:

The SEC was having a bowl season to forget, but the league’s top two programs left no doubt in the College Football Playoff semifinal doubleheader on Friday.

Alabama football beat Cincinnati 27–6 in the Cotton Bowl, while Georgia trounced Michigan 34–11 in the Orange Bowl. The results set up an SEC title game rematch. The Crimson Tide knocked off the Bulldogs 41–24 back on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

Late during Georgia's game, fans in Miami broke out a very appropriate “S-E-C” chant at Hard Rock Stadium. The chant, ubiquitous at big college football games during the league’s decades of dominance, serves as a stark reminder of where the power in the sport lies.

Alabama and Georgia’s victories will overshadow the rest of the SEC’s woeful bowl season, but the rest of the results so far indicate that the gap may not be so wide beyond the top tier of the league.

Before the Cotton Bowl, the SEC was just 1–5 in bowl games this winter, with three losses to Group of 5 programs. Alabama and Georgia have a plus-44 point differential in their two games. The rest of the league was minus-31 in its games.

Three SEC teams play on New Year’s Day: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State (Outback Bowl), No. 22 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Iowa (Citrus Bowl), and No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Baylor (Sugar Bowl). LSU takes on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday.

Of course, everything else pales in comparison to the fact that Alabama and Georgia will play in their second national championship matchup in four seasons on Jan. 10.

