January 1, 2022
Mike Vrabel Jokes With Taylor Lewan About Michigan's Lopsided Loss in Orange Bowl

Author:

It was not the perfect ending to the college football season for Cincinnati and Michigan fans on New Year's Eve.

Alabama's defense stifled Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats' offense in a 27–6 victory for the Crimson Tide. Then, Michigan—which entered the Orange Bowl allowing opponents just 16 points per game—was overwhelmed by Georgia as the Bulldogs came away with a 34–11 win.

With an all-SEC College Football Playoff national championship game coming up, Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan—a former Michigan standout—made it known that Cincinnati made the ultimate sacrifice for all future non-Power 5 schools that appear in the CFP.

”Cincinnati had to be the sacrificial lamb for the non Power 5 schools,” Lewan said. ”Now we know.”

But Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reminded his three-time Pro Bowl tackle that Cincinnati was not the only sacrificial lamb in Friday's CFP semifinals.

”Make that [two lambs],” Vrabel tweeted in reference to Michigan's loss to the Bulldogs.

Lewan is known for being outspoken on big college football games. Back in October, Lewan picked his Wolverines to defeat the Spartans. But Michigan State had the last laugh as the Spartans defeated the Wolverines 37–33.

Maybe 2022 will be a better year for Lewan when it comes to his college football observations and predictions.

