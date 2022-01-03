Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Lights Cigar, Dances to ‘Get The Gat’ After Bengals Clinch AFC North

Author:

It was an afternoon to remember in Cincinnati on Sunday. 

The Bengals upset the Chiefs 34–31 as quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, and the victory gave Cincinnati its first AFC North title since 2015. Burrow and the Bengals made sure to celebrate the monumental victory in style postgame. 

Burrow and fellow LSU alum Ja’Marr Chase harkened back to their 2020 college national title as the celebration began in the Bengals’ locker room. Burrow lit up a victory cigar postgame, and he then subsequently danced to ‘Get The Gat’, a 1992 track by Lil Elt. Perhaps we’ll see a similar celebration in store if the Bengals continue to roll when the postseason begins.

Burrow deserves an extended celebration after his efforts over the last two weeks. He’s combined for 971 passing yards in a pair of victories, lighting up the scoreboard in the biggest moments of the season. 

Cincinnati advanced to 10–6 in 2021 with Sunday’s victory. They’ll face the Browns on Jan. 9, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, check out All Bengals.

