January 2, 2022
NFL
Antonio Brown

Report: Antonio Brown Escorted by Police to Airport After Leaving Game vs. Jets

Author:

After leaving during the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was escorted by police to the airport, according to Fox Sports. 

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Brown is indeed not flying with the team. 

Brown removed his helmet, pads and threw his shirt into the stands before running to the locker room while giving the peace sign to fans in the third quarter of the game. He did not return. After Tampa Bay’s 28–24 win, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Brown was no longer with the team

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians said in his press conference. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

While Bucs sideline reporter TJ Rives originally reported that Brown was benched, Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer said Arians tried to get Brown into the game but Brown refused and when Arians tried again and Brown refused a second time, the head coach asked him to leave. 

During his shirtless exit, he was also briefly mistaken as a fan by security, per Fox. 

