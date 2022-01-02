The Buccaneers escaped MetLife Stadium with a come-from-behind 28–24 win over the Jets on Sunday, but the focal point following the victory was receiver Antonio Brown. During the third quarter, the wideout took off his jersey and shoulder pads and left the field, eventually leaving the stadium entirely.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after that Brown will no longer be with the team after his outburst, declining to speak about the situation further. Quarterback Tom Brady struck a different tone, urging for support for his soon-to-be former teammate.

“That’s a difficult situation,” Brady said during his post-game interview. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

Brady has long been an advocate for Brown, as the pair have been teammates in each of the last three seasons in New England and Tampa Bay. With their partnership coming to a close, the seven-time Super Bowl champion wished Brown the best in handling his off-field issues.

“We have a lot of friendships that will last. I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field,” Brady said. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

