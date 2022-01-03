Tony Romo is unquestionably one of the best play-by-play broadcasters in the NFL today, but his impressions may need a little work.

During Sunday's Bengals-Chiefs game, Romo gave his best attempt at an impression of John Madden. The former NFL coach and broadcaster died Tuesday at 85 years old and the league has since paid homage to him in several ways. Romo decided to do so with his best impression of the football legend.

Romo made his voice a little rougher and let loose with the on-screen illustrations, but his impression received mixed reviews on Twitter.

The former Cowboys quarterback and Jim Nantz spoke on the late legend during the CBS broadcast of Sunday’s game. Madden broadcasted Romo's first ever NFL start.

“He did my first start and to have a John Madden feel like he likes you ... it was just an unbelievable moment for a young man,” Romo said.

More NFL Coverage: