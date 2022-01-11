Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Alabama is Now 0–2 in Games That Involve Katy Perry in Any Way

Over the last few college football seasons, pop star Katy Perry has popped up in and around college football. That short history hasn't been kind to Alabama.

In 2014, Perry had a whirlwind appearance as the guest picker on College GameDay ahead of an Alabama's game at Ole Miss.

Perry wielded a corndog, ripped Lee Corso's Big Al head off, and called the Rebels‘s 23–17 upset of the No. 3 Crimson Tide. 

After watching Bo Wallace throw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Nick Saban's defense, Perry went out on the town, and was recorded chugging beers and crowd surfing at an Oxford bar. Even with the Hugh Freeze era far in the rearview mirror, Perry remains one of the Rebels‘ most unlikely fans, confirming this season that she's “All board the Lane Train,” after getting an invite back to Oxford from Lane Kiffin.

SI Recommends

Perry didn't victimize Alabama during the regular season, but Crimson Tide fans couldn't have been thrilled to see her pop up during halftime of Monday night's national title game against Georgia.

Alabama led the game 9-6 entering the third quarter. Perry debuted a music video at halftime on ESPN, and Georgia then used a huge fourth quarter offensive surge to win 33–18.

Perry doesn't appear to have plans for an Alabama show for the foreseeable future, with her Las Vegas residency taking up her entire tour calendar in 2022. She probably shouldn't expect a warm welcome to the Yellowhammer State anytime soon. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

stetson5
College Football

Stetson Bennett Doesn't Commit to Staying at Georgia

The Bulldogs quarterback still has one year of eligibility.

Nassir Little_Kyrie Irving
NBA

Nassir Little Details Controversial Play with Kyrie Irving

Little: “I would never hurt someone on purpose.”

Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer president again
Soccer

The Awful Optics Surrounding U.S. Soccer's Presidential Election

Two years after resigning over lawsuit language that denigrated women's national team players, Carlos Cordeiro is attempting to win back the job.

joe-biden-white-house
College Football

President Biden Congratulates Georgia for National Title

Biden: “Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible.”

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Julian Edelman Bets $100K on Tom Brady Facing Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LVI

Julian Edelman reportedly has wagered $100,000 on a Super Bowl clash between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Monday Night Football
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Shows You Can Spin Ratings Any Way You Want

The network plays funny game with ratings from Saturday's NFL games.

DeVonta Smith with Alabama after winning the National Championship.
College Football

Former Alabama Star Not Happy With Team's Play-Calling

The former wide receiver would have liked to see a little more of the Crimson Tide running game.

Andrew Berry (left) standing next coach Kevin Stefanski (right).
NFL

Browns GM Comments on Baker's Future With Cleveland

Mayfield and the Browns missed the playoffs this past season.