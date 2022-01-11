Alabama is Now 0–2 in Games That Involve Katy Perry in Any Way

Over the last few college football seasons, pop star Katy Perry has popped up in and around college football. That short history hasn't been kind to Alabama.

In 2014, Perry had a whirlwind appearance as the guest picker on College GameDay ahead of an Alabama's game at Ole Miss.

Perry wielded a corndog, ripped Lee Corso's Big Al head off, and called the Rebels‘s 23–17 upset of the No. 3 Crimson Tide.

After watching Bo Wallace throw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Nick Saban's defense, Perry went out on the town, and was recorded chugging beers and crowd surfing at an Oxford bar. Even with the Hugh Freeze era far in the rearview mirror, Perry remains one of the Rebels‘ most unlikely fans, confirming this season that she's “All board the Lane Train,” after getting an invite back to Oxford from Lane Kiffin.

Perry didn't victimize Alabama during the regular season, but Crimson Tide fans couldn't have been thrilled to see her pop up during halftime of Monday night's national title game against Georgia.

Alabama led the game 9-6 entering the third quarter. Perry debuted a music video at halftime on ESPN, and Georgia then used a huge fourth quarter offensive surge to win 33–18.

Perry doesn't appear to have plans for an Alabama show for the foreseeable future, with her Las Vegas residency taking up her entire tour calendar in 2022. She probably shouldn't expect a warm welcome to the Yellowhammer State anytime soon.

