Move over Left Shark, Katy Perry is making history in a different way on Monday night.

Her and Alesso are debuting their music video for “When I’m Gone” during the Alabama-Georgia national championship game, making it the first time ESPN has dropped a music video during a live broadcast.

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said to the media outlet. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

Perry is no stranger to the football scene between her iconic super bowl performance (looking at you, left shark) and being the College GameDay guest picker in 2014 for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. And earlier this season, the global star backed Rebels quarterback Matt Corral for the Heisman (who was later dubbed the Nissan Fan Vote winner).

Alabama leads Georgia, 9-6, at halftime in what appears to be the battle of the field goals.

