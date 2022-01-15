Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Fans Rip New Era’s Latest Line of MLB Hats Featuring World Series Matchups

New Era is at the center of controversy once again among baseball fans for its latest hat design.

On Thursday, Champs Sports revealed New Era’s latest “Dueling” cap with the logos of classic World Series matchups. 

The hats, which retail for $45, feature the Yankees logo next to its past World Series opponents in the Mets, Braves and Marlins, along with the Dodgers-A‘s series. 

SI Recommends

However, one matchup in particular seemed to infuriate. The Yankees-Brooklyn Dodgers hat showed the classic NY logo next to a block "B" that many fans on social media mistook for the Red Sox logo.

While it may not have been the disaster that was last year's ”Local Market” line, which was pulled not long after its rollout, fans still had plenty of fun with the latest New Era hat. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Chase Audige
College Basketball

Northwestern Holds on to Beat No. 10 Michigan State

The Wildcats earned their first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Devin Booker Sounds Off on Kobe Bryant Comparison

The Phoenix star says he's inspired by the late Lakers legend and the iconic phrase, Mamba mentality.

JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass for Pittsburgh.
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster to Return for Steelers’ Wild-Card Game

Smith-Schuster: “God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected.”

Apr 9, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Zach LaVine’s MRI Revealed No Structural Damage in Left Knee

LaVine is not expected to miss significant time.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

Report: Dolphins Look for Coach to Build Around Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the starting quarterback for Miami in the 2022 season.

brown-brady
NFL

Antonio Brown Reveals He's Talked to Tom Brady

Brown previously questioned his friendship with the quarterback.

joe-hall
College Basketball

Kentucky Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Joe B. Hall Has Died

The former coach led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1978.

nadal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reacts to Novak Djokovic Situation in Australia

Nadal joined other tennis stars in voicing their opinion on the ongoing controversy.