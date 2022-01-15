New Era is at the center of controversy once again among baseball fans for its latest hat design.

On Thursday, Champs Sports revealed New Era’s latest “Dueling” cap with the logos of classic World Series matchups.

The hats, which retail for $45, feature the Yankees logo next to its past World Series opponents in the Mets, Braves and Marlins, along with the Dodgers-A‘s series.

However, one matchup in particular seemed to infuriate. The Yankees-Brooklyn Dodgers hat showed the classic NY logo next to a block "B" that many fans on social media mistook for the Red Sox logo.

While it may not have been the disaster that was last year's ”Local Market” line, which was pulled not long after its rollout, fans still had plenty of fun with the latest New Era hat.

