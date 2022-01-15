Skip to main content
Former MLB All-Star Melky Cabrera Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons

Melky Cabrera officially announced his retirement after 15 years of professional baseball.

The former MLB All-Star played for eight teams during his career, primarily with the Yankees (with whom he won the 2009 World Series), White Sox, Royals and Blue Jays. Throughout his 1,887 career games, Cabrera batted .285/.334/.417 with 1,962 hits, 144 home runs, 383 doubles and 101 stolen bases. 

His first and only All-Star appearance came in 2012 during his time with the Giants. The outfielder went two-for-three with a home run and earned All-Star Game MVP honors. However, during that same year, Cabrera was also suspended 50 games for a positive testosterone test. 

The last time he played on a MLB field was in 2019 with the Pirates before going on to spend two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League.

