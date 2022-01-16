Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NFL World Reacts to Buffalo’s Domination of New England Saturday Night

It was less than six weeks ago that the Patriots went into Buffalo and handed the Bills a 14–10 loss on Monday Night Football, leaving many to view New England as a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

Saturday night’s wild-card rematch dissuaded anyone of that notion.

The Bills ran the Patriots off the frigid Highmark Stadium field, controlling the game from the opening possession en route to a 47–17 victory. That margin represented the second-largest for New England in the Bill Belichick era, with Buffalo scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. With the loss, the Patriots have not won a playoff game since their 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII—a mere 1,077 days ago.

SI Recommends

Unsurprisingly, the football world had a lot to say about the display put on by the Bills, with more than a little bit of schadenfreude at New England’s expense. Check out the best of the bunch below:

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Buffalo Bills, check out Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers.
NFL

AFC Divisional Scenarios Set Depending on Chiefs-Steelers

Here are the divisional round matchups depending on the final AFC matchup of the weekend.

wild-card-takeaways-2
NFL

NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Josh Allen Took the Patriots’ Souls, Again

Plus, Joe Burrow won’t stop, disastrous officiating, sad fake spikes, and much more!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown pass with wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13).
NFL

Bills Set Playoff Record for Consecutive TDs in Rout of Patriots

The Bills won the game 47–17 in what turned out to be a revolving door of touchdowns.

julian edelman
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman’s Big Bet on Super Bowl Teams Doesn't Pay Off

The former Super Bowl MVP placed six figures on the Patriots and Buccaneers meeting up in Los Angeles, but the Bills had other ideas on Saturday night.

jay barker
College Football

Former Title-Winning Alabama QB Arrested on Assault Charge

Barker, 49, quarterbacked Alabama 1992 national championship team and is now a sports talk radio host.

University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel addresses the Board of Regents
College

Michigan President Fired Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Subordinate

Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan after a monthlong investigation.

Joe Burrow with the Bengals.
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow’s Post-Game Look Goes Viral

The fashion statement came right after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years.

joe burrow (2)
NFL

NFL Officiating Exec Issues Perplexing Statement on Bengals TD

The referees blew a whistle mid-play during Cincinnati's late-second quarter touchdown, which should have negated the score.