NFL World Reacts to Buffalo’s Domination of New England Saturday Night

It was less than six weeks ago that the Patriots went into Buffalo and handed the Bills a 14–10 loss on Monday Night Football, leaving many to view New England as a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

Saturday night’s wild-card rematch dissuaded anyone of that notion.

The Bills ran the Patriots off the frigid Highmark Stadium field, controlling the game from the opening possession en route to a 47–17 victory. That margin represented the second-largest for New England in the Bill Belichick era, with Buffalo scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. With the loss, the Patriots have not won a playoff game since their 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII—a mere 1,077 days ago.

Unsurprisingly, the football world had a lot to say about the display put on by the Bills, with more than a little bit of schadenfreude at New England’s expense. Check out the best of the bunch below:

