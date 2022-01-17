Skip to main content
Former Cowboys Player, Current ESPN Star Wants Mike McCarthy Fired

The Cowboys looked like they might finally break through for a deep run in the postseason at points in 2021, with an explosive, multi-faceted offense paired with an improved, opportunistic defense. That idea came crashing down on Sunday night, with a 23–17 home loss in the to the 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Dallas fell into a 23-7 hole against a bruising San Francisco attack early on, and it failed to capitalize on its opponent's own fourth-quarter woes. After a bizarre quarterback draw call for Dak Prescott with 14 seconds left in the game wound up preventing the team from getting a final shot at the end zone, fans and analysts are questioning coach Mike McCarthy, with some going so far as to call for his job after two seasons. Marcus Spears, a former Cowboys defensive end and current NFL analyst for ESPN, is among those who want McCarthy's time in Dallas to come to an end. 

Spears was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2005 out of LSU, playing for the franchise until 2012. 

As evidenced by his Twitter timeline, Spears was really going through it after Sunday's game. He took aim at the call to have Prescott run that late in the game, which was reportedly called by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and given the okay by McCarthy.

“It was a dumb play call! I could care less about him trying to get closer and go for a win at the end!! Throw the ball” Spears tweeted.

After the game, McCarthy said that he was surprised the team was not able to get another play off, adding he expected time to be put back on the clock. Instead, Prescott handed the ball to his center rather than to a referee, who must spot the ball before each play. The referee in question had a hard time reaching the ball as well amid the chaos, causing even more controversy. 

McCarthy was asked about the possibility he is fired after the loss.

“I don’t have any concerns," McCarthy said. "I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.''

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that discussing McCarthy's future after the game was “not on the table.”

Time will tell if that remains the case as Jones and his staff continue to evaluate what went down on Sunday.

