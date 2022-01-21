Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had one of the best games of his four-year NFL career when the Bills crushed the Patriots 47–17 in the AFC wild-card game last Saturday.

Allen, who threw for 308 yards on 21-of-25 passes and five touchdowns, became the third player in NFL history to record five-plus passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and fewer than five incompletions in a single playoff game. The two other players to accomplish this milestone were Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Peyton Manning (2003) and Kurt Warner (2009).

With Allen’s dominant performance, the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott have continued to build on the franchise’s resume of overtaking the Patriots as the long-standing fixture of the AFC East. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked in the Bills locker room and congratulated Allen on the win and the performance.

Allen, who was shocked by Belichick’s gesture but appreciative of the mutual respect between the two, shared what Belichick told him after the victory on the The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“He came up to me which was really cool ... Just more of respect, what you did out there was awesome, you played well tonight and we didn’t have an answer,” Allen recalled. “I shared the respect right back obviously.

“He is one of the, if not the greatest coach of all time. For him to come up to me after a game to give me some kudos and dap me up meant a lot to me.”

Allen will look to produce another dominant performance when the Bills (12–6) face the Chiefs (13–5) at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship.

