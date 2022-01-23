Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a message for Tom Brady on Sunday before Tampa faced the Rams in the divisional round.

Brown kept his note short and sweet as he told Brady good luck in pursuit of an eighth Lombardi Trophy.

Brady was largely responsible for Brown landing in New England and Tampa in recent years, though their relationship took a turn in late December. Brown left the field mid-game in Tampa’s Week 17 win over the Jets, exiting the field after an argument with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Brown was released shortly thereafter, though he hasn‘t exactly left the spotlight in recent weeks.

Perhaps Brady and the Buccaneers could have used Brown on Sunday. They entered halftime trailing Los Angeles 20–3, with Brady tossing an interception late in the second quarter.

The winner of Sunday‘s contest will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship after San Francisco‘s win over Green Bay on Saturday night.

