Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Antonio Brown Posts Message for Tom Brady Ahead of Bucs vs. Rams

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a message for Tom Brady on Sunday before Tampa faced the Rams in the divisional round. 

Brown kept his note short and sweet as he told Brady good luck in pursuit of an eighth Lombardi Trophy.

Brady was largely responsible for Brown landing in New England and Tampa in recent years, though their relationship took a turn in late December. Brown left the field mid-game in Tampa’s Week 17 win over the Jets, exiting the field after an argument with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Brown was released shortly thereafter, though he hasn‘t exactly left the spotlight in recent weeks. 

SI Recommends

Perhaps Brady and the Buccaneers could have used Brown on Sunday. They entered halftime trailing Los Angeles 20–3, with Brady tossing an interception late in the second quarter. 

The winner of Sunday‘s contest will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship after San Francisco‘s win over Green Bay on Saturday night. 

More NFL Coverage:

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness
Burrow Survives Onslaught to Reach AFC Championship
NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Deebo, All-Time Special Teams Meltdown Doom Packers
• All Bucs: Buccaneers vs. Rams: Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, check out All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Robbie Gould Practiced Field Goals During Packers Player Intros

The veteran kicker was the star of another viral moment on Saturday.

tristan-wirfs-buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs Out vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

Tom Brady will be without his top pass protector on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

Live: Rams Hold Double-Digit Lead vs. Bucs in Third Quarter

Will Tampa Bay be on its way to another NFC Championship appearance? Or will Los Angeles pull off an epic win? Follow along for live coverage here.

Peng Shuai
Play
Tennis

Aussie Open Security Asks Fans to Remove 'Where is Peng Shuai?' Shirts

Fans at the Australian Open were asked by security to remove T-shirts which featured the slogan "Where is Peng Shuai?"

stockton
College Basketball

John Stockton Says Gonzaga Suspended His Tickets Over Refusal to Wear Mask

The Bulldogs legend said the university asked him to follow a statewide mandate to wear a mask at games.

Closeup view of hockey puck laying on the ice
NHL

ECHL Player Released After Directing Racist Gesture at Opponent

The Jacksonville Icemen released defenseman Jacob Panetta after he directed a racist gesture toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban.

salvador-perez-royals
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Kansas City Royals Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Kansas City Royals hitters and pitchers.

The 49ers celebrate vs. the Packers.
NFL

Here Are the Conference Championship Matchups

The Bengals and 49ers are riding upset victories into conference championship weekend.