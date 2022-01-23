Will Tampa Bay be on its way to another NFC Championship appearance? Or will Los Angeles pull off an epic win? Follow along for live coverage here.

The Rams would love to follow the Buccaneers and make it two years in a row that an NFL team gets to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on its home turf. But in order to reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams must first knock off the defending champs on their home turf, against a Tampa Bay squad that owns a 4–0 postseason record with Tom Brady under center.

No pressure.

The Rams and Bucs kickoff Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium, with the winner advancing to next week’s NFC Championship Game. Brady will be going after his NFL-record 36th career postseason victory. Rams QB Matthew Stafford? A win here would double his total after winning his first career playoff game last week against the Cardinals.

These teams met back in Week 3, a 34–24 Rams victory that wasn’t even that close (Tampa Bay scored its last touchdown with just over a minute left). But that game was in L.A. The Bucs are 8–1 at home this season. The offense has been nearly unstoppable on its home turf—scoring at least 30 points in eight of those nine games. Even with the inexplicable Week 15 shutout loss to the Saints, Tampa Bay is averaging 33 points per game at home.

As for the Rams, so much has changed for them since that Week 3 meeting. Three key players weren’t even on the team at that time: The Rams signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and traded for linebacker Von Miller in early November; running back Cam Akers was recovering from a torn Achilles and was just activated this month.

Despite the home-field advantage, oddsmakers are expecting a close game, with the Bucs checking in as 2.5-point favorites. Can they take the next step toward being the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champs since the 2003–04 Patriots? Or will the Rams get closer to justifying their trade for Stafford?

Follow along here as we live blog during the game.

