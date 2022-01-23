Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Packers Only Had 10 Men on Field to Try to Block 49ers’ Game-Winning FG

There are good days at the office, and there are bad days. Then there’s the day that the Packers special teams had on Saturday night against the 49ers.

With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the San Francisco offense never touched the end zone during the divisional round matchup, but somehow emerged with a 13–10 win on a walk-off field goal by Robbie Gould on the final play of the game. The 49ers were able to be in that position thanks to several special teams breakdowns throughout the game, highlighted by a blocked Mason Crosby field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter and a blocked punt returned for a game-tying touchdown with under five minutes left in the game.

A performance like that would be enough for the infamy record books, but this Green Bay unit knew that it needed a stellar finishing move to cap off the night. So, as Gould lined up for his fateful kick, the Packers sent just 10 men onto the field to attempt a block.

SI Recommends

The three plays highlighted above overshadow a perhaps just as consequential special teams letdown earlier in the second half, when the Packers allowed all-purpose star Deebo Samuel to return the kickoff 45 yards to midfield. That set up San Francisco’s first score of the game on a 29-yard field goal by Gould, which put the 49ers in position to tie the game in the fourth quarter on the blocked punt.

The Packers have now strung together three straight 13-win seasons with no Super Bowl appearances to show for it. Falling short each time is brutal, but doing so this year with such an abysmal string of self-inflicted miscues on special teams adds an extra layer of sting to what will be a long offseason in Green Bay.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers coverage, check out Packers Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

conf-semis-takeaways-1
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Deebo, All-Time Special Teams Meltdown Doom Packers

Plus, Ja’Marr Chase delivers in Nashville, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, kicker heroics, Eli Apple shows up, and much more!

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, is congratulated by tight end George Kittle (85) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring.
NFL

As It Happened: 49ers Upset Packers, Head to NFC Championship

Catch up on all of the action from San Francisco’s exciting divisional round win with our live blog.

Robbie Gould celebrates game-winning field goal.
NFL

Niners Stun Packers With Walk-Off Field Goal

Green Bay struggled mightily on special teams.

Closeup of UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in the Octagon
MMA

UFC 270 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Francis Ngannou makes his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 270.

joe-burrow-bengals-beat-titans-playoffs
Play
NFL

Burrow Survives Onslaught to Reach AFC Championship

The Titans came after him with everything they had. But not even nine sacks could put an end to Cincinnati’s joyous playoff run.

hawaii football
College Football

Hawai’i Announces Timmy Chang As New Head Football Coach

Chang finished his playing career at Hawai’i as college football’s all-time leader in passing yards, and has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with Nevada.

Joe Burrow after a playoff win.
NFL

Joe Burrow: ‘We're Coming for it All’

The quarterback is not a fan of Cincinnati being known as underdogs.

dan quinn
NFL

Giants Set to Interview Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Job Monday

Whoever the Giants hire will be the franchise’s sixth head coach over the past eight seasons.