Can the 49ers continue their late-season magic, or will the reigning MVP put an end to their post-season hopes? Follow along for live coverage here.

6:30 PM ET — The Divisional Round Continues!

The Divisional round weekend continues as the San Francisco 49ers head to Lambeau Field to take on the NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers Saturday night. The weather is expected to be a chilly 10 degrees at the 8:15 EST kickoff.

The 49ers enter this contest as 5.5 point underdogs and will look to continue their late-season momentum Saturday night. San Francisco has now won eight of its last ten matchups, the last two of which were upsets vs. post-season teams: the Rams and the Cowboys. Look for the Niners to continue to feature their run game, as the Green Bay Packers allowed 5.13 yards- per-carry across their last four regular-season contests. Running back Elijah Mitchell will continue to see volume, and Deebo Samuel will be featured in the run game as well.

The Niners have had tremendous success since deploying Samuel as a Swiss Army Knife. The wide receiver has averaged more than seven carries per game since Week 10, including 18 carries across the past two contests for a total of 117 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo will need to get the ball in Samuel’s hands to have any chance at another upset. Not only is Samuel a weapon on the ground, the Niners are 11–7 when Samuel has more receptions than his average (4) since the 2019 season.

Look for receiver Brandon Aiyuk to also be involved. Aiyuk had 275 receiving yards across his last four regular-season games (10th most among WR).

Though tight end George Kittle hasn’t made a big splash recently, he had nine targets for 92 yards last time the two teams matched up in Week 3.

At quarterback, Jimmy G had 12 interceptions on 441 attempts this season (2.7%)—tied for the 10th highest rate in the league. Green Bay is averaging 1.1 interceptions per game, and Garoppolo will need to play mistake-free football to have a chance at pulling off the upset. As a whole, the Niners will need to play clean football as they have averaged 61.8 penalty yards per game this season—that’s the worst mark in NFL.

While the key to San Francisco’s game will likely be the ground attack, Green Bay will attack through the air. Aaron Rodgers is playing extraordinary football once again this season, throwing for 37 touchdowns on just 367 completions—tied for the best mark in the league. His play has been nearly perfect. Rodgers only threw four interceptions in 531 pass attempts (.8%)—the best mark in the league. He’s well-rested and should be in top form, and it’s no secret he dominates at Lambeau. Rodgers is 83-18-1 for his regular-season career when at home. Though the weather might suggest more of a ground game for San Francisco, it won’t slow Aaron Rodgers down.

San Francisco’s run defense has been stout, allowing less than 60 yards per game across their last four regular-season contests, but running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should still have success running downhill at Lambeau.

The bigger day, however, will likely belong to wideout Davante Adams. Adams continues to dominate, averaging 7.7 catches and 97 yards per game. Last time these two teams matched up in Week 3, the alpha receiver had 121 yards on nine targets.

SI Sportsbook currently has this game total at 47 with the Packers favored by 5.5. The Packers were 12–5 (70.6%) ATS this season, while the 49ers were 10-8 ATS (55.6%). However, Road Dogs getting between 3 and 6 points have covered the spread 57% of the time in the past three seasons.

Can the 49ers continue their late-season magic, or will the reigning MVP put an end to their post-season hopes? We are about to find out!

More NFL Coverage:

• Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

• Ranking the NFL’s Eight Head Coaching Vacancies

• The Story Behind the Colts’ Pro Bowl Cheerleader’s Success

• How the 17-Game Season Looks After a Week of the Playoffs