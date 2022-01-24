It was an incredible night in Kansas City after the Chiefs pulled off a miraculous win over the Bills in overtime via a walk-off touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. One particular fan caught the attention of social media with her celebration, though.

Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’s fiancé, posted a video of herself popping champagne from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium and spraying unsuspecting Chiefs fans below her in the stands. Matthews didn't seem too concerned and titled the post, “Oops.”

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time one of Mahomes’s family members drenched unsuspecting fans with a drink at a game. In September, Jackson Mahomes, the younger Mahomes brother, was caught on video pouring water on Ravens fans as they celebrated a win over the Chiefs.

Despite her antics, the Chiefs have stamped their ticket to the AFC championship game where they will face the Bengals for a trip to the Super Bowl.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chiefs news, head over to Arrowhead Report.