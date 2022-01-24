Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Surprises Fans at Cincinnati Bar After Titans Win

Bengals coach Zac Taylor seems committed to starting a new tradition with the franchise and in the city of Cincinnati.

Last week, after defeating the Raiders, 26–19, in the wild-card round, Taylor and punter Kevin Huber showed up at Mt. Lookout Tavern, a bar that Taylor passes during his ride home from work, to surprise the supporters there with a memento from the franchise's first playoff win in 31 years.

On Saturday night, after defeating the Titans 19–16 in the divisional round and despite playing a road game in Nashville, Taylor made sure to continue the tradition upon his team's return. 

Taylor told The MMQB's Albert Breer that this time he first went out to eat at Precinct, before surprising the people who were out at Delwood’s, all 30 or so of them, by bringing them a game ball. 

SI Recommends

It's unknown, however, if the Bengals coach was carded upon entering, as he was after the team' first-round victory.

“We’re proud of the history of Cincinnati, because it’s a great history,” Taylor told The MMQB. “But we haven’t been a part of some of the stuff that happened. And so we’re gonna make our own future for ourselves. And in our eyes, it’s not about the past. These guys believe that we can play with anybody, and we’ve proven it. So we’re just happy to be one of the final four, and we’re gonna keep moving along.”

Taylor and the Bengals will look to continue that tradition next Sunday, when they face off against the Chiefs in the AFC championship. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Comoros reached the Africa Cup of Nations last 16
Soccer

Comoros Forced to Use Field Player as GK in AFCON Last 16

It will be the first time an outfield player will start as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: Updated Order After Divisional Playoff Round

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

Josh Allen walks off the field vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen Won't Complain About Overtime Rules

Despite never touching the ball in overtime, he didn't voice any frustration with the rules.

Matthew Stafford
NFL

Measuring the Super Bowl Stakes for Each QB Remaining

Each one of them wants to win the Super Bowl, of course. But in terms of their legacies, winning a ring this year would do the most for Matthew Stafford.

dCOVnflKELCE.PLAYOFF.LO2
NFL

Thirteen Seconds: Mahomes and the Chiefs Win an Instant Classic

Sunday was the latest chapter in a quarterback rivalry that may define not seasons but eras. The last team with the ball won.

mmqb-nfl-divisional-round-matthew-stafford-patrick-mahomes-joe-burrow
NFL

MMQB: McVay’s Faith Rewarded; Best Weekend of the Year

Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Tom Brady delivered an unforgettable slate of games. Plus, a deep dive into the head coach hiring cycle.

patrick mahomes josh allen
NFL

Watch: Patrick Mahomes Shakes Hands With Josh Allen After Win

After pulling a rabbit out of a hat to save the Chiefs from elimination, the Chiefs’ signal-caller ran the length of the field to make a classy gesture to his fellow quarterback.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes at a basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes’s Fiancé Sprays Champagne on Chiefs Fans

She popped the bottle and sprayed it all over unsuspecting fans from her suite at the stadium.