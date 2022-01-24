Bengals coach Zac Taylor seems committed to starting a new tradition with the franchise and in the city of Cincinnati.

Last week, after defeating the Raiders, 26–19, in the wild-card round, Taylor and punter Kevin Huber showed up at Mt. Lookout Tavern, a bar that Taylor passes during his ride home from work, to surprise the supporters there with a memento from the franchise's first playoff win in 31 years.

On Saturday night, after defeating the Titans 19–16 in the divisional round and despite playing a road game in Nashville, Taylor made sure to continue the tradition upon his team's return.

Taylor told The MMQB's Albert Breer that this time he first went out to eat at Precinct, before surprising the people who were out at Delwood’s, all 30 or so of them, by bringing them a game ball.

It's unknown, however, if the Bengals coach was carded upon entering, as he was after the team' first-round victory.

“We’re proud of the history of Cincinnati, because it’s a great history,” Taylor told The MMQB. “But we haven’t been a part of some of the stuff that happened. And so we’re gonna make our own future for ourselves. And in our eyes, it’s not about the past. These guys believe that we can play with anybody, and we’ve proven it. So we’re just happy to be one of the final four, and we’re gonna keep moving along.”

Taylor and the Bengals will look to continue that tradition next Sunday, when they face off against the Chiefs in the AFC championship. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

