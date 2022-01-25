The Hurricanes will look a little different next fall when the 2022 season rolls around.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal told Hurricanes recruit and tackle Francis Mauigoa that the program was doing away with its infamous “turnover chain,” according to Rivals.

“We got rid of the turnover chains and stuff like that,” Mirabal told Mauigoa during Miami's Elite Prospect Day. “We’re here to play football.”

Miami introduced the first turnover chain—an oversized 36-inch, 2.5-kilogram, 10-karat gold chain worn by players on the sideline—prior to the Hurricanes first game of the 2017 season against Bethune Cookman. Former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz told his defensive players that if they forced a turnover, they would be in for a surprise.

The Hurricanes defense forced 31 turnovers in 13 games that season.

While the chain became a popular fad throughout '17 season—one in which the Hurricanes won 10 games and made an Orange Bowl appearance under former coach Mark Richt—things took a downward spiral following the record-setting campaign.

After Richt stepped down as Miami's coach after three seasons in 2018, the Hurricanes went 21–15 under Diaz, who now serves as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State after spending three seasons (2019–21) as Miami's head coach.

With Diaz gone, the Hurricanes new head coach Mario Cristobal—who left Oregon to become the program's next coach—wants to change the culture of Miami football.

So, for the Miami, this is only the beginning of things to come in the Cristobal era.

More College Football Coverage: