Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Miami Removing the ‘Turnover Chain’ Ahead of 2022 Season

The Hurricanes will look a little different next fall when the 2022 season rolls around.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal told Hurricanes recruit and tackle Francis Mauigoa that the program was doing away with its infamous “turnover chain,” according to Rivals.

“We got rid of the turnover chains and stuff like that,” Mirabal told Mauigoa during Miami's Elite Prospect Day. “We’re here to play football.”

Miami introduced the first turnover chain—an oversized 36-inch, 2.5-kilogram, 10-karat gold chain worn by players on the sideline—prior to the Hurricanes first game of the 2017 season against Bethune Cookman. Former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz told his defensive players that if they forced a turnover, they would be in for a surprise. 

The Hurricanes defense forced 31 turnovers in 13 games that season.

SI Recommends

While the chain became a popular fad throughout '17 season—one in which the Hurricanes won 10 games and made an Orange Bowl appearance under former coach Mark Richt—things took a downward spiral following the record-setting campaign.

After Richt stepped down as Miami's coach after three seasons in 2018, the Hurricanes went 21–15 under Diaz, who now serves as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State after spending three seasons (2019–21) as Miami's head coach.

With Diaz gone, the Hurricanes new head coach Mario Cristobal—who left Oregon to become the program's next coach—wants to change the culture of Miami football.

So, for the Miami, this is only the beginning of things to come in the Cristobal era. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott
NFL

McDermott Watched Last 13 Seconds vs. Chiefs ‘Over and Over’

It‘s been a rough few days for Buffalo‘s coach.

UNC's Caleb Love
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: UNC Drops Out of Field

Plus, what should you make of the difference between résumé and predictive metrics for teams like Wisconsin and Texas?

Daryl Dike was hurt on his first start for West Brom
Soccer

USMNT's Dike Out Eight Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Daryl Dike was hurt on his full debut for West Brom, and it'll be a couple months before he plays again.

Andy Reid coaching the Chiefs.
NFL

Andy Reid Reveals Where He Stands on NFL Overtime Rules

The Chiefs were burned by the current overtime rules in 2018.

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) reacts after a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Betting Futures: Auburn Sits Atop The Polls

The Auburn Tigers earned the No. 1 ranking in the national polls for first time in school history, but Gonzaga remains the overall betting favorite.

James Harden with the Nets.
NBA

Harden Rumors: Nets Star Informed Confidants of Interest in Exploring Other Teams

He could hit the open market this summer.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

Sean McDermott coaching the Bills.
NFL

McDermott Discusses Lack of Taunting Flag on Tyreek Hill TD

The Chiefs' wide receiver's peace sign nearly drew a penalty in Sunday's contest.