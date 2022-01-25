Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes‘s Fiancé Reacts to Criticism of Her Actions After Victory

Brittany Matthews, the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was fired up after the team‘s dramatic overtime win against the Bills on Sunday night. From her box seats, she uncorked a bottle of champagne, spraying it on the fans below her.

“Oops,” she wrote on Twitter, along with video of the celebration.

Matthews and Jackson Mahomes, the quarterback's brother who drawn heat for his own actions this season, have become notable targets on social media during the 2021 season. Many railed against Matthews for spraying unsuspecting fans with champagne, suggesting that many of those fans may have not wanted to be doused after the win.

In wake of the debate over her celebration, Matthews hopped on Twitter Monday, defending herself and retweeting numerous messages of support.

Sunday's Chiefs win capped an incredible weekend of football, in which all four divisional-round games were decided on the final play. Last-second field goals secured road victories for the Bengals, 49ers and Rams, while the Chiefs defended home field in an overtime shootout.

SI Recommends

Kansas City and Buffalo combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs' final drive began with just 13 seconds left on the clock, and Mahomes managed to pick up 44 yards in two plays to set up the game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker.

In overtime, Mahomes diced up the Bills' defense, going 75 yards in eight plays capped by an eight-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs host the Bengals at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chiefs coverage, head over to Arrowhead Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

paul-george-clippers
NBA

Report: George May Undergo Elbow Surgery, Miss Season

The Clippers could be without their top two stars for the remainder of the season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Dominated Twitter During Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

Despite wild Bills-Chiefs game, Twitter was all about the Packers' quarterback during playoffs.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen
Soccer

Steffen Injury Puts World Cup Qualifying Status in Doubt

The U.S. goalkeeper has started the last three qualifying matches, but it could be Matt Turner's time once again.

arielle-chambers-100-influential
Media

Arielle Chambers Is Asking Black Athletes to Tell Their Real Stories

The 30-year-old media personality and journalist wasn’t seeing the authentic stories of Black women and Black queer women portrayed—so she decided to change that.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes
NBA

Hayes Charged With Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest

New Orleans’s center was charged with a dozen misdemeanor counts stemming from a July incident.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles a ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
NBA

NBA All-Stars: Predicting the Western Conference Roster

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić are locks, but which other stars should land on the team?

Bonds and Clemens Site
MLB

Integrity Still Matters for the Baseball Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa are about to fall off the ballot, but the judgment of steroid users continues.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.