Brittany Matthews, the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was fired up after the team‘s dramatic overtime win against the Bills on Sunday night. From her box seats, she uncorked a bottle of champagne, spraying it on the fans below her.

“Oops,” she wrote on Twitter, along with video of the celebration.

Matthews and Jackson Mahomes, the quarterback's brother who drawn heat for his own actions this season, have become notable targets on social media during the 2021 season. Many railed against Matthews for spraying unsuspecting fans with champagne, suggesting that many of those fans may have not wanted to be doused after the win.

In wake of the debate over her celebration, Matthews hopped on Twitter Monday, defending herself and retweeting numerous messages of support.

Sunday's Chiefs win capped an incredible weekend of football, in which all four divisional-round games were decided on the final play. Last-second field goals secured road victories for the Bengals, 49ers and Rams, while the Chiefs defended home field in an overtime shootout.

Kansas City and Buffalo combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs' final drive began with just 13 seconds left on the clock, and Mahomes managed to pick up 44 yards in two plays to set up the game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker.

In overtime, Mahomes diced up the Bills' defense, going 75 yards in eight plays capped by an eight-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs host the Bengals at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

