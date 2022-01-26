Could Antonio Brown be headed back to the AFC North?

Based on his tweet on Tuesday, it seems like he might want to be. The wide receiver tweeted a photo of him in a Ravens jersey, leaving social media wondering if he’s headed to Baltimore.

On Monday’s edition of the podcast I AM ATHLETE, Brown told Brandon Marshall that he wants to play with quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying, “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers … Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

And it seems the feeling may be mutual.

The future is unknown for the former Buccaneers wideout after he pulled off his helmet, pads and shirt before jogging off the field during Week 17. Tampa Bay released him shortly after, but not without fans wondering why the franchise waited given that coach Bruce Arians said in his postgame press conference, “He is no longer a Buc, alright? That’s the end of the story.”

According to NFL Network, the franchise wanted Brown to get mental health treatment and therapy. Brown went on to target Tom Brady, Arians and Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, in a number of social media posts, and he was subsequently released. Two different stories came from the respective camps about what exactly led to that moment.

Brown has played for four different franchises over his 12-year career. Could Baltimore be next?

