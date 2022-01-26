Skip to main content
Joe Buck Reacts to Troy Aikman's Viral Comment on Cowboys-49ers Game Last Week

In an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Joe Buck of Fox Sports broke down a viral moment from this year's playoffs that originated on one of his broadcasts.

Buck's partner and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman caught the attention of football fans across the country when he gave a subtle shot to their assignment for the day. The duo were calling the Buccaneers-Eagles game on Jan. 16 that ended up being a dull affair. Meanwhile, CBS would get the Cowboys-49ers game later in the day. 

“It's gonna be a great game,” Aikman said on the Cowboys-49ers matchup. “I mean, a really good game. I think there's a lot of people that'd like to be calling that game.”

All Buck could do was laugh when Aikman threw the jab, but he told SI's Jimmy Traina he didn't know it was coming and confirmed he was shocked in the moment. Buck's comments on the viral moment can be heard at the 30:15 mark here

“I've worked with him for 20 years on the air now, and I don't think on air he's ever said anything that surprised me to the point where I almost couldn't talk, and that got me,” Buck said. “I had no idea. My hand to God, on the health of my kids, I had zero idea that he would say that. I think it's hilarious, and I love it. To me, when he does that stuff, it is freakin’ gold.”

Aikman ended up missing one of the most entertaining and controversial playoff games in recent memory while he was in Tampa. The Cowboys went on to lose to the 49ers 23–17 when time ran out on them during their final drive

