Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
J.T. Barrett, Pharoah McKever

Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett Signs With Edmonton Elks

Former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett has found a home in the Canadian Football League, signing with the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

Barrett joins the Elks after a storied college career with the Buckeyes from 2013 to '17. To this day, Barrett remains the school's leader in career passing yards (9,434), completions (769) and passing touchdowns (104). His 104 career passing touchdowns are also a Big Ten conference record.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft, the three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year bounced around various practice squads, which included time with the Saints, Seahawks and Steelers. Barrett also briefly joined Cowboys minicamp last May.

SI Recommends

Barrett was one of two players signed by the Elks on Friday, joining former NC State and FIU wide receiver Pharoah McKever. McKever's best collegiate season came in 2017 as a graduate transfer at FIU, where he tallied 27 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns while playing tight end for the Panthers. 

After also going undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft, McKever signed with the Steelers as a training camp invitee. After being released by the Steelers, he spent time with the Browns and Jaguars practice squads that season, before joining the Packers practice squad in 2019.

Prior to signing with the Elks, McKever most recently played with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the recently-suspended XFL during the 2020 season.

More from Sports Illustrated:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

If Tom Brady Retires on Sunday, There Would Be Major Historical Significance

It likely would be for a reason.

Manon Rheaume with the Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL

Q&A: Manon Rhéaume on What's Next for Women's Hockey

In 1992, Rhéaume became the first woman to play an NHL game when she tended the crease for the Lightning. Nearly three decades later, she’s still inspiring girls to play hockey.

ash-barty-mailbag-lead
Tennis

Ashleigh Barty Captures Third Major Title at Australian Open

The 25-year-old defeated American Danielle Collins to become first Australian woman to win her home tournament since 1978.

joe-cullen
NFL

Sources: Colts to Interview Jags DC Joe Cullen for Same Role

Cullen is a hot name for open defensive coordinator positions this offseason.

Brian Kelly 2
Extra Mustard

Brian Kelly Appears in Bizarre Video Dancing With LSU Commit

The Tigers’ new football coach has given us quite a show in nearly two months on the job.

Carmelo Anthony held back by referee after being taunted by 76ers fans.
NBA

Sixers Fan Who Taunted Carmelo Anthony Banned From Home Games

The fan was banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games at the Wells Fargo Center.

ken-dorsey
NFL

Report: Bills QB Coach Dorsey a Candidate for Two OC Jobs

Ken Dorsey is in play for multiple offensive coordinator positions with the Bills and Giants.

Auburn guard Preston Cook (14), forward Chris Moore (5), and head coach Bruce Pearl celebrate a win over Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
College Basketball

Auburn Announces Contract Extension for Bruce Pearl

AD Allen Greene tweeted out a video on Friday announcing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.