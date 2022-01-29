Former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett has found a home in the Canadian Football League, signing with the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

Barrett joins the Elks after a storied college career with the Buckeyes from 2013 to '17. To this day, Barrett remains the school's leader in career passing yards (9,434), completions (769) and passing touchdowns (104). His 104 career passing touchdowns are also a Big Ten conference record.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft, the three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year bounced around various practice squads, which included time with the Saints, Seahawks and Steelers. Barrett also briefly joined Cowboys minicamp last May.

Barrett was one of two players signed by the Elks on Friday, joining former NC State and FIU wide receiver Pharoah McKever. McKever's best collegiate season came in 2017 as a graduate transfer at FIU, where he tallied 27 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns while playing tight end for the Panthers.

After also going undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft, McKever signed with the Steelers as a training camp invitee. After being released by the Steelers, he spent time with the Browns and Jaguars practice squads that season, before joining the Packers practice squad in 2019.

Prior to signing with the Elks, McKever most recently played with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the recently-suspended XFL during the 2020 season.

