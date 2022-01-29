Skip to main content
Tom Brady Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons
Tom Brady Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons

Patrick Mahomes Responds to Tom Brady’s Reported Retirement With One Emoji

As speculation and questions continue to surface surrounding Tom Brady reportedly retiring after 22 seasons, players across the league continue to react to the news. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid homage to one of the greatest of all time, quote tweeting ESPN’s report with a single emoji—a goat. 

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the legendary quarterback is retiring from pro football, ending a storied career that featured seven Super Bowl rings, three league MVP titles, and much more.

Brady is the league’s all-time passing touchdowns (624) and yards leader (85,520), and he has tallied the most career wins with 243. If the report is true, he will finish his storied career undefeated against five different franchises: the Falcons (9–0), Vikings (6–0), Cowboys (6–0), Buccaneers (4–0) and Patriots (1–0).

The Buccaneers quarterback out-dueled Mahomes during last season’s Super Bowl, throwing three touchdowns and tallied 201 passing yards compared to the Kansas City quarterback’s zero touchdowns, two interceptions and 270 passing yards. While Mahomes has put together a spectacular first four seasons as a starter, reaching the AFC championship game each year, he clearly has respect for the quarterback that dominated the league for the last two decades.

