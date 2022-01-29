Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Take a look at Brady’s career accomplishments, and you’ll find astronomical numbers that will be nearly impossible for any quarterback to top.

Perhaps Brady’s most remarkable attribute was his longevity. His dominance spanned across more than two decades in which he set the record for most Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl MVPs and numerous passing statistics.

Brady is more than 4,000 yards ahead of Drew Brees on the list of all-time leading passers, and leads Brees by over 50 touchdowns. While his career may have come to a close, Brady’s name will be etched into NFL record books for years to come.

