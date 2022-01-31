After a hard-fought AFC championship game saw Cincinnati beat Kansas City in overtime, the excitement was palpable on social media after the game.

So much so, that Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who was consistently burned by Chiefs Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, found it within himself to trash talk the receiver. Ironically, Apple used a video of the one good play he made against Hill.

Hill immediately responded, and wasn’t amused.

Hill suggested that Apple talk to him directly about any issues that he has with him following the AFC title game.

But chances are high that this exchange stays solely on Twitter, as Apple heads to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the 1988 season. The Bengals will play the Rams, while Hill heads home with his season now over.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chiefs coverage, check out Arrowhead Report.