Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tom Brady

NFL Teams, Media Outlets Rejoice Following Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement

Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. While many were sad to see the 44-year-old hang up his jersey for good, some other NFL teams jokingly celebrated his departure from football. 

After Brady shared the news of his retirement on various social media sites on Tuesday, a few of his former rivals took to Twitter to react to his decision. Unsurprisingly, they weren't all that heartbroken.

The Colts, who Brady downed a few times in the AFC playoffs during his career, feigned disappointment after hearing of the 44-year-old’s retirement.

The Jets, Brady’s old rival in the AFC East, joined in on the action shortly after, tweeting out "this better be real" in reference to the quarterback's retirement. After having its bit of fun, the organization penned a touching message to the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Colts and the Jets weren't the only franchises to weigh in on Brady's historic career on Tuesday. A handful of other teams sent the league’ all-time leading passer off in a variety of ways on social media.

SI Recommends

Even local media in New York and Washington, D.C. trolled Brady by giving him a hard time for his performances against the franchises in those respective cities.

Although some reactions to Brady's retirement were celebratory, the statements out of Tampa Bay reflected a much different tone. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians commented on the historic day, expressing his gratitude for the 44-year-old.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” Arians said. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons.”

“I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mark Adams calls out instructions from the Texas Tech sideline
College Basketball

Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

Finally holding the job he coveted for decades, the 65-year-old will face the man he replaced Tuesday when Chris Beard returns to Lubbock.

Nyla Rose gloats in the ring during a match against Hikaru Shida
Play
Wrestling

Trans, Black, Indigenous Wrestler Nyla Rose Breaks Barriers in AEW

Though she keeps her gender identity separate from her wrestling persona, she is honored to be a ‘beacon’ for marginalized communities.

jim-gray-tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Gray Embarrassed Himself and Still Didn’t Get the Tom Brady Scoop

Jim Gray asks Tom Brady whether ESPN 'overstepped boundaries' with retirement report

hiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
NBA

Nikola Jokić vs. Joel Embiid Is the MVP Debate That Matters

Who is more deserving of the MVP? Who is the better player? Let’s debate!

Ousmane-Dembele-Barcelona-Training
Soccer

Barça President: Dembélé Rejected 'Two Good Offers' to Leave

Joan Laporta was miffed that he was unable to part ways with his winger at the transfer deadline.

caleb-williams-oklahoma
College Football

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Commits to USC

The quarterback is taking his talents to Los Angeles.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Introducing the 2021 Fantasy Pro Bowl Team

With the NFL's Pro Bowl set to be played this weekend, here's a Pro Bowl roster of fantasy standouts from the 2021 season.