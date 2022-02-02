Skip to main content
LeBron James Jr. Files Three Trademarks for Variety of Names

LeBron James Jr., the 17-year-old son of LeBron James, has filed three trademark applications, appearing to want to utilize them for NFTs, clothing and video games in the future.  

Per Sam Dunn of Boardroom.TV, James is looking to trademark BRONNY, BJ JR. and BRONALD. All three still need to be approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It is unclear when James would look to put the trademarks to use, if they are approved. But James, in addition to currently attending and playing basketball at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, has already carved out footing in the gaming community. 

He currently sports more than six million Instagram followers and is a member of FaZe Clan, a popular gaming collective first created in 2010. 

 “And it’s not just for show. Bronny is nice,” Thomas Oliveira, who goes by FaZe Temperrr told Sports Illustrated last summer. “Make sure you get that in there.”

James was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last spring alongside his FaZe Clan teammates.

Currently a high school junior, it is unclear what James's basketball future holds. He is currently the No. 34 recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2023 class, and could elect to attend college or take an alternative path, such as playing for G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.

