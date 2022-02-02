LSU head coach Brian Kelly looked every bit happy while appearing in a bizarre video dancing to NBA YoungBoy's music on a 360 pedestal with tight end recruit Danny Lewis Jr. last week.

Now in the month of February, many Louisianans like to use the phrase Laissez les bons temps rouler, meaning “let the good times roll,” as Mardi Gras season approaches. Well, during National Signing Day on Wednesday, the good times slated for LSU with Lewis took a roll to Tuscaloosa.

Lewis, whose previous video with Kelly generated more than eight million views, went against his in-state school and committed to Alabama to play for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

The New Iberia, La., native—who had previously committed to Cincinnati—became the third tight end to commit to Alabama this offseason, joining four-star signees Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown. During his senior season at Westgate High School, Lewis led the program to a state title and recorded 46 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns.

After Lewis's change of heart in college programs, it might be time for Kelly to work on his dance moves or his Southern accent if he plans to keep talent inside the state.

