Meet the Commanders, Washington Football Team Changes Name
President Biden Reacts to Washington ‘Commanders’ Nickname

The Washington Football Team officially revealed on Wednesday morning that Commanders will be the franchise's new nickname. Among those who have given approval of the moniker is President Biden. 

Biden took to social media shortly after the organization’s announcement. He appears to approve of the new nickname given that it matches the name of his German shepherd, Commander.

“I suppose there's room for two Commanders in this town,” the president wrote from his official Twitter account, accompanying a picture of the first family's dog.

Washington ended a nearly 20-month rebranding process Wednesday, revealing the new nickname in an official press release and an in-person ceremony. The franchise has been known as the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons after dropping its former name in July 2020.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital,” co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder said in a statement. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

The mystery of Wednesday's reveal was dampened by a few premature leaks of the new nickname this week. Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann let the new name slip in a radio appearance Monday, and a local news helicopter captured footage of a “Commanders” sign in the window of the team facility Tuesday night.

Washington hopes the rebrand can change the trajectory of the team in the years to come. It finished the 2021 season in the NFC East at 7–10.

