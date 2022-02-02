Skip to main content
Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Commanders

After more than a year of planning and secrecy, the time has finally come: Say hello to the Commanders.

Washington officially revealed its new team name on Wednesday morning, capping a process that started in the summer of 2020 when it got rid of its previous longtime name. The franchise has gone by the moniker "Football Team" for the past two seasons.

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder said in a statement. "As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington."

Washington changed its name in July of 2020 “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community,” according to a team-issued statement. Owner Dan Snyder had previously opposed a name change.

Prior to Wednesday’s official announcement, a news helicopter captured footage of a Commanders sign in the window of the team facility, tipping the team’s hand at the new name.

Washington finished the 2021 season in third place in the NFC East at 7–10, and has not posted a winning record since 2016.

For more coverage on the Commanders, check out Washington Football.

