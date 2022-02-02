Tom Brady retired on Tuesday morning, announcing the move on Instagram. The lengthy post drew attention for the fact that Brady’s first team—the Patriots, with whom he spent his first 20 NFL seasons—were not mentioned once. At second glance, New England was featured in one way, though it wasn't something that most picked up on.

Providence Journal Patriots writer Mark Daniels points out that Brady used a photo from Tampa Bay's trip to Gillette Stadium for his announcement.

In his first and only game against the Patriots in his NFL career, Brady led the Buccaneers to a thrilling 19–17 win.

Of the 39 games that Brady played for Tampa Bay, including the team's victory in Super Bowl LV, it does feel pretty interesting that he chose a photo from this game in particular.

Brady did eventually make mention of the Patriots on Tuesday. He reshared a statement from team owner Robert Kraft on both Twitter and Instagram, saying, ”Thank You Patriots Nation ... I'm beyond grateful. Love you all.”

He had more to say about his former team after his departure for Tampa Bay in March 2020.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” Brady wrote. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning club built on great values.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.”

Brady won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, and three NFL MVP awards with the Patriots, adding a seventh championship and fifth game MVP award with the Buccaneers in 2021.

