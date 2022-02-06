Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dana White Tried to Get Tom Brady to Sign With Raiders Before Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement last week, ending a 22-year career that featured seven Super Bowl rings. After dominant runs in both New England and Tampa, UFC president Dana White attempted to get Brady to join a third franchise before hanging up his cleats. 

“I was firing texts to [Brady] and he sent very cryptic text messages,” White told TMZ. “He had me thinking he wasn't going to retire. So, you know what I was doing? I was hammering him to come to Vegas and play for the Raiders.”

White previously had pitched Brady on the Raiders in 2020.

SI Recommends

White was unsuccessful in his attempt to bring Brady to the desert, and frankly, the endeavor may be a bit of a slap in the face to the current Las Vegas quarterback. Derek Carr led the Raiders to the postseason in 2021 as he threw for 4,804 yards, and he's thrown 193 touchdowns in 127 starts since 2014.

The Raiders lost the the Bengals in the wild-card round as the franchise continued a 19-year drought without a playoff win. As for Brady, he retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in completions (7,263), touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520).

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden and Steve Nash on the sideline.
NBA

Nets Coach Steve Nash Says Team Is Not Trading Harden

The Nets have lost seven consecutive games.

Josh Gattis with Michigan.
College Football

Report: Outgoing Michigan OC Gattis Texted Players About Decision

New Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis texted Michigan players to explain his decision.

leicester-city-v-huddersfield-town-premier-league-5b0150d5f7b09da517000002.jpg
Soccer

Leicester City Fan Attacks Nottingham Forest Players

Nottingham Forest advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Sunday’s win over Leicester City.

Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Flores's Lawyers Respond to Goodell's Memo About Diversity Policies

Here's what they said.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) passes to forward K.J. Adams (24) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

College Hoops Takeaways: Kansas Caps a Weird Week With a Win

Six insights from a frenetic slate of college basketball.

Kelly Slater
Play
More Sports

Nearly 50, Kelly Slater Discusses Retirement After Big Win

He is turning 50 on Friday.

Josh Gattis coaching for Michigan.
College Football

Report: Miami Hiring Josh Gattis, CFB's Top Assistant, as Next OC

He was named last year's Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.

oly-logo
Olympics

Where Were the First Winter Olympics Held?

The first Winter Games took place in a town with a current population of less than 9,000 people.