The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West
The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West
Player(s)
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Is the New President of Donda Sports

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken on the role of president of Ye's Donda Sports organization.

Brown announced the news in an Instagram post, which included an invoice for a $2.1 million suite at the Super Bowl that will be “for the kids.”

Since Brown was released by the Buccaneers for his bizarre exit from the field in the middle of a game back in January, he has been spending a lot of time with Ye while working for the Donda Sports brand.

Donda Sports was founded by the hip-hop artist and business mogul. It will “encompass athlete representation” and be “a full-service sports brand including apparel, sneakers and much more.”

Brown has had an interesting the last few years both on and off the field, since leaving the Steelers. He is not the receiver he once was at his peak and now has considerable off-field baggage he did not have earlier in his career.

It remains to be seen whether Brown will suit up for another NFL team next year or beyond.

