Erin Andrews has done a lot of memorable reporting throughout her 18 years on major broadcasting networks.

However, she admitted there is still one person she would love to have a sit-down interview with someday: Brett Favre.

Andrews recently spoke with The Spun about the highlights of her career, and expressed her admiration for Favre. She credits her fandom of the former Packers quarterback to her father, who raised her as a Packers fan.

“You know, I have never had the opportunity to interview Brett Favre and I was also raised a Green Bay Packers fan. ... But, I got to interview him back in the day when I was still with ESPN and I was backstage at the ESPY’s. I would love to do a sit down sports interview with him,” Andrews said. “I remember we covered the Super Bowl in Miami and it was the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and I was doing radio row to promote my clothing brand and he was there and I was having a meltdown–like in a great way, ‘Oh my gosh I just want to get a picture with him.’”

Andrews has interviewed current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plenty throughout her career, and she even had a sit-down interview with Rodgers back in September about his offseason drama.

Andrews currently works on Fox's Sunday primetime NFL games, alongside broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Andrews admitted she gets jealous whenever Buck and Aikman discuss their time working with Favre.

“I would love to just sit and do a FOX feature with him, but I’ve never gotten the chance. I sit down and listen to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman talk about what production meetings were like with Favre all the time and I would have died for those,” Andrews said.

