The coin toss is often viewed in analytics as one of the first opportunities in a football game where one team gains an advantage over the other.

With the kickoff of Super Bowl LVI just hours away, an interesting statistic has emerged. It turns out that losing the Super Bowl coin toss might not be the worst thing after all.

In a game that always has its share of wild and quirky stats, add this one to the list.

While plenty of eyes will be on the coin toss for gambling purposes (it is one of the several prop bets available for the Super Bowl), there is now a different reason to pay attention to who wins the opening coin toss.

