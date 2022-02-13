Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Matthew Stafford

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Gets Hero’s Send-Off Before His First Super Bowl

On the day before the biggest game of his life, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford got an amazing send-off from his wife, friends and family.

Kelly Stafford, the signal-caller's wife, posted a video on Instagram that showed how they said goodbye to him on Saturday night—the night before Super Bowl LVI. Stafford has no shortage of support at home. 

“Sending him off with his closest friends and family,” she said on Instagram. “The same crew that’s been with us since high school and college. He loved every second.”

The video featured two lines of loved ones on both sides of Stafford's car. Everyone in attendance clapped and cheered as the 34-year-old walked to the black Mercedes. Before he got in the car, he kissed his kids goodbye and drove off with his family and friends flanking him in the driveway. He wasn't going far, though.

The Super Bowl is in Los Angeles and Stafford went to stay with the team for the night. Although it was a dramatic send-off, it was appropriate for what's at stake. Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET  kickoff.

