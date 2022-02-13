Here's How Much Drinks Cost at the Super Bowl This Year

A hot topic of conversation for attendees of Sunday's Super Bowl is the cost of alcoholic beverages.

We now know what that looks like for the fans at SoFi Stadium.

Beer ranges from $17 for premium to $19 for craft selections, while wine goes for $17 as well. For liquor selections, $14 single shot is the cheapest option on the menu, while the most expensive double goes for $25.

This year’s signature cocktail is the “Monday Morning Quarterback.” The drink is a mix of Crown Royal, lemon juice, simple syrup, and iced tea, and goes for $16.

