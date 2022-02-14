Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Stays on Field to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem joined forces to deliver a Super Bowl halftime performance for the ages on Sunday, and one player snuck out to snag the best seat in the house: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

The rookie opted out of Cincinnati's halftime meetings to stay on the field and watch the concert, likely earning the envy of every other player who was required to in the locker room.

McPherson actually stated his intentions to pull off this escape act in the days leading up to the game, both in media appearances on the Pardon My Take podcast and in an interview with TMZ. As he explained it, specialists don't really participate much in meetings anyway, so why not use the time to take in a once-in-a-lifetime show?

SI Recommends

“Normally, we go into the locker room and then just turn around and come right back out and warm up," McPherson said to TMZ. "I don’t know if they’re gonna force us in the locker room (and say), ‘You can’t stay out and watch anything.’ I’ll be super bummed if we can’t at least watch it on a TV or something. I hope I get to watch it, I hope I get to be out there and experience it.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tee-higgins-jalen-ramsey
NFL

Higgins Gets Away With Face Mask Penalty on TD Play

Tee Higgins got an easy 75-yard touchdown when Ramsey fell on one-on-one coverage.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James attend the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige hoped to rock the stage in SoFi Stadium, and it seems they passed the vibe check.

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

LIVE: Rams Cut Deficit as Bengals Lead in 3Q

Can Joe Burrow bring Cincinnati its first Super Bowl? Or will Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. take it in L.A.? Follow along for live coverage, betting notes and more.

Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves III catches a pass during warmups.
Extra Mustard

Inactive Bengals CB Flagged for On-Field Celebration

He stifled a momentum-changing interception for Cincinnati.

The Super Bowl LVI numerals logo is seen at SoFi Stadium.
Extra Mustard

QR Code Commercial Crashes App

The app went down after the minute-long commercial.

snoop dogg
Extra Mustard

NFL, Music Fans React to the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige headlined a halftime show that did not disappoint.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) lies injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out of Super Bowl LVI

The Rams WR went from the medical tent to the locker room after suffering a possible knee injury during a no-contact play.

joe mixon
NFL

Watch: Bengals Use Trick Play for Their First TD of Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati’s head coach Zac Taylor got creative to get in the end zone for the first time.