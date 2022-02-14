Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Sideline in Third Quarter With Tears in His Eyes

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl ended prematurely, and it clearly means something to him.

Beckham left the game in the first half after suffering a knee injury, and the Rams declared him out for the game by the second half.

NBC showed Beckham in sweats on the sideline during the second half, and it seemed like he was crying.

This was Beckham’s first Super Bowl appearance, and he has been a key part of the Rams' offense since joining the team in November, after his release from the Browns.

In the first half, Beckham was Los Angeles’s most productive player, catching two passes for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown.

