Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Scores First Touchdown of Super Bowl LVI

Somewhere, Drake is celebrating after cashing in on a big bet.

The Rams opened up the scoring in Super Bowl LVI after Matthew Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. on a 17-yard scoring strike midway through the first quarter. The play came on a third-and-3 after the Rams took over at midfield following a failed fourth-down conversion by the Bengals.

The play made Drake a big winner after the rapper bet over $1 million in Bitcoin on Super Bowl bets, including a $500,000 wager on Beckham to score a touchdown. He also bet on the Rams to win and Beckham to record over 62.5 receiving yards.

The touchdown was Beckham's seventh in 12 games since joining the Rams, including the postseason. That's as many as he had during his entire stint with the Browns, which lasted 29 games.

Along with Drake, among the biggest celebrators of the Rams' score was the Stafford family, with wife Kelly overcome with joy after her husband's long road to reaching the Super Bowl.

