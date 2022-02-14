Odell Beckham Jr. went from scoring the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVI to possibly injuring his knee.

On a second-and-nine during the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a short dart to the wide receiver. Beckham was wide open, but seemingly dropped the ball as he fell, reaching to his left knee in the process.

He went to the medical tent and then to the locker room. The Rams tweeted soon after that the wide receiver was questionable to return, citing his knee.

He tore his ACL during the 2020 season while with the Browns, landing himself on Injury Reserve and missed the remainder of the season. Ironically, the game was also against the Bengals.

