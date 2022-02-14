Super Bowl LVI delivered quite a football game between the Rams and Bengals, as well as a star-studded halftime show led by Dr. Dre. One fan took it upon themselves to add to the theatrics, as the second half began.

Just seconds into the third quarter, after the Bengals scored a quick touchdowns and followed it up with an interception of Matthew Stafford, a fan ran onto the field, making his way all the way to the Los Angeles 15-yard-line by the Super Bowl LVI logo, before getting taken down by security.

Video of the moment is available here, courtesy of WPXI's Jenna Harner.

Given the exorbitant price of tickets for the game, it was quite the expensive moment for this person. He appeared to be waving a towel or banner during his streak up the field, but it is unclear whether it featured a message of some sort.

The Bengals would add a field goal after the fan’s incursion, pushing the score to 20–13. The Rams cut the lead down with a field goal later in the third quarter, and Matthew Stafford led a career-defining 15-play touchdown drive, winning the game with a touchdown to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining in regulation, securing the win at SoFi Field.

