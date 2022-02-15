Quarterback Matthew Stafford helped guide the Rams to a 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. In his first year in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old earned his first championship ring on his home field at SoFi Stadium.

To commemorate the special moment, Stafford celebrated appropriately.

Kelly Stafford, the signal-caller‘s wife, shared a photo of Matthew living his best life after the Rams closed out the win. The LA quarterback was busy at work celebrating in the locker room, holding a beer and a cigar in his left hand and of course, the Lombardi Trophy in his right.

Stafford had an up-and-down performance in Sunday‘s title game. He finished with 283 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, doing just enough for the Rams to come out on top.

A season ago, Stafford was toiling away with the Lions, who drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2009. He never won a playoff game in Detroit in three tries, leading many to wonder if he could carry a team through the postseason.

Just a year later, Stafford has four playoff wins and can call himself a Super Bowl champion.

