Joe Burrow took the NFL by storm this postseason, leading the Bengals to the precipice of its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

After Matthew Stafford found game MVP Cooper Kupp for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 remaining in the game, Burrow had a chance to win the game. After finding Ja’Marr Chase for 17 yards to open the drive, he connect with Tajh Boyd on its second play for nine yards. Those would be the last yards that Cincinnati would add on the day.

On second-and-1, Burrow’s throw to Chase was incomplete. Samaje Perine was stuffed on a run on third down, and Burrow threw an incompletion to Perine on fourth down, handing the ball—and the win—to Stafford and the Rams.

Burrow, an Ohio native, is likely already one of the most popular Bengals in history. In the hours after the game, he sent a message to the team’s fans, stating how proud he is of the franchise.

Burrow finished the day completing 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. He played the last few drives of the game after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury, after his leg got twisted after he took his seventh sack of the game from the ferocious Rams front seven.

He looked to be in serious pain after the play, but resisted medical attention, telling reporters afterwards that he had no intention of leaving the game. He will be evaluated when the team returns to Cincinnati.

