Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Player(s)
Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Tweets Message for Bengals Fans After Super Bowl Loss

Joe Burrow took the NFL by storm this postseason, leading the Bengals to the precipice of its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

After Matthew Stafford found game MVP Cooper Kupp for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 remaining in the game, Burrow had a chance to win the game. After finding Ja’Marr Chase for 17 yards to open the drive, he connect with Tajh Boyd on its second play for nine yards. Those would be the last yards that Cincinnati would add on the day.

On second-and-1, Burrow’s throw to Chase was incomplete. Samaje Perine was stuffed on a run on third down, and Burrow threw an incompletion to Perine on fourth down, handing the ball—and the win—to Stafford and the Rams.

Burrow, an Ohio native, is likely already one of the most popular Bengals in history. In the hours after the game, he sent a message to the team’s fans, stating how proud he is of the franchise.

SI Recommends

Burrow finished the day completing 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. He played the last few drives of the game after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury, after his leg got twisted after he took his seventh sack of the game from the ferocious Rams front seven.

He looked to be in serious pain after the play, but resisted medical attention, telling reporters afterwards that he had no intention of leaving the game. He will be evaluated when the team returns to Cincinnati.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, head over to All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Set After Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL’s worst record.

Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown on Eli Apple.
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Breaks Down Game-Winning TD Catch

The wide receiver caught his second touchdown of the game en route to a victory and MVP honors.

Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor hold American flags behind them after winning gold and silver in the women's monobob.
Olympics

Humphries Wins Historic Gold as U.S. Goes 1–2 In Monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor claimed silver.

joe burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow to Have Knee Evaluated After Return to Cincinnati

Burrow had his right knee twist awkwardly during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, but remained in the game without being examined by the medical staff.

Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown on Eli Apple.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Players Roast Eli Apple on Twitter After SB Loss

Lamar Jackson was one of the players who had some fun at Apple’s expense.

Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates the win at the conclusion of Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.
Play
Extra Mustard

Taylor Rapp Proposed to Girlfriend After Winning Super Bowl

More than one ring was given out on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't make the catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Extra Mustard

Van Jefferson’s Wife Went Into Labor Mid-Super Bowl

A Super Bowl ring and and baby #2 on the way—what a Sunday for the Jefferson family.

matthew-stafford-super-bowl
Play
NFL

Matthew Stafford Rewrote His Story With a Super Bowl Season

The quarterback, long dogged by questions about whether he could win a Super Bowl, left no doubt.